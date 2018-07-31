NDC Minority MPs endorse Mahama's candidature for 2020

Many Members of Parliament in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are said to have endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party for the 2020 elections
.
Nii Lantey Vandapuye insisted that John Mahama is the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in 2020.
Among those who have expressed interest to lead the party for the 2020 elections are Mr Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli-Kaleo and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Sylvester Mensah, former CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Prof Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
In an interview on the sidelines of an event to rally support behind Sammy Gyamfi as NDC National Communications Officer, Nii Lante Vanderpuye said John Mahama will surely win power for the NDC in 2020.
“I can tell you that we have 94 MPs who have faithfully and critically endorsed our former President, John Mahama, to be the candidate once again. This excludes our leaders. We decided to keep them off, but we are sure all our leaders will be supporting us soon,” he said.
He explained that they have decided to endorse John Mahama because a lot of Ghanaians want him back.
“The grassroots of this country, the majority of Ghanaians are crying for John Dramani and as such it will be wicked on our part not to listen to the plea and cries of Ghanaians by giving them who they prefer. So we are bringing back John Dramani Mahama and we are very sure in our minds that Ghanaians will this time accept him and overwhelmingly vote for him to become the next president in Ghana in 2021,” he added.
The NDC has planned to select its flagbearer in September 2018.