We are being compelled to endorse Mahama - Quashigah

The Member of Parliament for Keta,
Mr Richard Quashigah has said Minority Members of Parliament are being compelled to endorse former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer of the NDC for Election 2020 .
Nii Vanderpuye said John Mahama is the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in 2020.
However, in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM Tuesday evening,
“I must say that as of Thursday when the list was handed over to me, in the Volta Region only six Members of Parliament [out of 25 MPs from Volta region] had signed up. I can say for a fact that indeed we have Members of Parliament from the Minority side who have signed up for the document," but he said many of them have indicated to him they were reluctant but they were compelled to do so.
“I think that there are a lot of people who will be contesting primaries very soon and they don’t want any crop of people from their constituencies,” disagreeing with them and not voting for them in the primaries.
“Some colleagues of mine in Parliament, could be excited about endorsing the former President but I know also that there are a lot of them that have reflected to me, that they did that out of reluctance and I’m not even sure if indeed the list is 94 as we are being told," Mr Quashigah said.
"I dare that they should publish the list which they claim is 94 Members of Parliament in the Minority side. I am strongly for Prof Joshua Alabi and I am convinced that Prof Joshua Alabi is the man to lead the NDC and to
“Because I am very convinced that the NDC needs to take back the reigns of government in order to turn around the misfortune that has befallen this nation with the NPP in the reigns of government,” he said.
“At this time, the NDC will need someone who can …lead the party for 8years..who can actually carry out the activities of the party in a manner that will resonate with grassroots, those who actually make the NDC thick.”
He said John Dramani Mahama did his best for the party and it is time for a new beginning and a new leadership since the era of the Johns are over.
He said the NDC needs somebody who can lead the party for two terms.
