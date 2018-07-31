I was deceived; thought Mahama endorsement paper was attendance register - NDC MP

A Member of Parliament for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern region has revealed he was deceived into signing a paper endorsing former President John Mahama for 2020 flagbearer
.
His comment follows allegation by former MP for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale that the supposed 94 MPs who endorsed Mr. Mahama were blackmailed.
He also claimed those who really signed were only six but did so after they were promised ministerial positions in future.
However, MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak who is leading the MPS4JM campaign denied the claims insisting
But speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, a livid Joseph Naabu said the “JM boys perpetuated
He explained that, when the list was being passed
Former Deputy Energy Minister, John Jinapor and others came to his office and told him the paper he signed was to endorse JM, the Yunyoo MP said.
“I was very furious because they deceived me to signing something I don’t believe in. I have endorsed Alban Bagbin and I believe he is the right person to lead the NDC in 2020” he added.
Joseph Naabu said a vote for former President Mahama will be politically suicidal to the NDC’s agenda of winning power in 2020.
“Even in my constituency, they can’t convince anyone to vote for Mahama how much more me. These JM boys should stop this negative propaganda. On the day of elections, all these boys will sleep early” he said.
