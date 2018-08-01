ECOWAS, ECCAS to stop cross-border crimes

Member states of the Economic
Comm-unity of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have vowed to halt the increasing violence and cross-border crimes that threaten countries within the two blocs .
The countries issued the
Ghana's Foreign Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, told the Daily Graphic after the meeting of the 26 Heads of State that the outcome of the closed-door meetings was referred to as
The summit and its closed-door meetings were jointly chaired by the President of the Togolese Republic and Chair of ECOWAS, Mr Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, and the President of the Republic of Gabon and Chair of ECCAS, Mr Ali Bongo Ondimba.
Security
Ms Botchwey said the leaders considered the overall security situation of the two regions and noted the risks created by the increased number of security challenges, particularly terrorism, human, drug and arms trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.
She stated that the leaders pledged their commitment to also create conditions favourable for sustainable peace and a secure environment in the common area of the two regions.
In that direction, she said the leaders activated the processes for increased sharing of information, especially intelligence across borders to fight against such criminal activities.
She noted that the foreign ministers of the two blocs were also entreated to meet annually to review the security situation, after which the Heads of State would also meet every two years to assess the progress made and
The Foreign minister added that the leaders called on each other to adhere to democratic and human rights principles to ensure that there
She said they committed themselves to the establishment and strengthening of early warning and rapid response mechanisms at the national and regional levels, adding that there was the need to include civil society, opinion leaders, women, young people and state actors in this front.