Propagate government’s achievements, not aspirants: Savannah NPP Chairman advises youth

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana Kalmonia, popularly called Professor, has called on the youth of the party to prioritise the many successes chalked up by the government in their discourse rather than engaging in campaigns for their prefered presidential aspirants of the NPP.
According to him, the government had done a lot for the people but said due to low publicity of various development projects across the country, many citizens were not aware of the projects and initiatives that were going on.
The chairman mentioned free senior high education, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District, One-Factory initiatives among others which he said had impacted positively on the country’s development.
“Instead of channelling your energy in premature campaigns for your favourite candidates of who leads the party in the next elections, let us concentrate in propagating the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”
“This is because the next leader of the party would have to campaign on the successes of the current government to brighten his or her chances to win elections,” he said.
Prof. Kalmonia made the call at Kpalbe in the Salaga North Constituency during a soccer festival for the youth within the area.
Elections
The chairman expressed hope that following the numerous development programmes embarked upon in the region, the NPP would improve its performance in the area in the next general election.
In the 2020 election, the party was able to win three out of the seven seats in the region, a situation he attributed to hard work and support from the chiefs and people, particularly the youth in the new region.
“We should not rest on our laurels. We must work hard to snatch more seats from the NDC in the next elections. I will, with your support and that of our chiefs, work to snatch at least two more seats from the NDC. We, however, need to ensure unity to achieve all these,” he said.
Prof. Kalmonia added that under his leadership, the party’s goal was to snatch at least two more seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next elections in 2024.
Advice
The chairman further advised the youth to ensure discipline at all times and also accord reverence to traditional leaders and elders in the area.
Some of the people who spoke to the Daily Graphic described Prof. Kalmonia as a grass-roots man who was accessible to all.
Mr Musah said an Education Fund established by Prof. Kalmonia since 1996 had been sponsoring orphans and brilliant, needy children in the area and had also been financing the party’s programmes in the north.