Work together to develop Kwahu West - MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwahu West, Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, has urged government agencies, departments, non-governmental organisations and traditional authorities in the municipality to continue to work together for the development of Nkawkaw and its environs.
At an Inter Service and Sectorial Collaboration and Cooperation System (ISCCS) meeting held last Thursday, with all government agencies and departments, he said the vision of making the assembly the best in the country would emanate from the sustainability of the projects initiated by various departments and institutions, as well as the elimination of errors in undertaking some projects in the municipality.
The ISCCS had all departments and agencies presenting their reports for last year and an annual action plan for the Kwahu West municipality.
Performance review
Mr Owusu Addo lauded the government agencies and NGOs for their contributions to the development and performance of the municipality in recent times, which placed the Kwahu West Assembly as one of the best performing assemblies in the country.
He said a recent league for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) released by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development indicated that Kwahu West was the fifth Best Performing Assembly out of a total of 261 across the country and the best in the Eastern Region.
He added that the achievement was made possible by the efforts among various government institutions and agencies, as well as NGOs that collaborated with the assembly.
He urged the institution and agency heads to make the league result a springboard to strive in maintaining the assembly as number one in the region and climbing to the zenith in the country.
Creativity
Mr Owusu Addo urged agency heads to continue to review their internal strategies and adopt creative methods relevant to the development of the municipality to achieve their annual targets.
He appealed to the citizenry to be more patriotic in the payment of their taxes to help the assembly realise the needed funds for the numerous development projects on its table.