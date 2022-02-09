Sosu’s trial: Court orders prosecution to file documents

The Kaneshie District Court has asked the prosecution handling the case in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, is facing charges for unlawfully blocking a public road and destroying public property to file all documents it intends to rely on for the trial.
When the case was called yesterday, counsel for the MP, Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, urged the court, presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffour, to order the prosecution to serve the accused person or his lawyer with witness statements and all documents they intend to rely on for the trial.Follow @Graphicgh
In his response, the prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Sylvester Asare, sought direction from the court on the case.
He said a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused person but was later withdrawn.
He stated that prior to that some applications were filed by the MP, adding: “We do not know whether they want to withdraw or intend to pursue it so that we can advise ourselves.”
After listening to both sides, the judge ordered the prosecution to file its disclosures before the next adjourned date.
The case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.
Demonstration
The MP joined his constituents at Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and Otinibi in a demonstration over poor roads on Monday, October 25, 2021.
During the protest, some of the protestors allegedly blocked roads, burnt tyres and destroyed some public property.
Following the demonstration, the police have been unsuccessful in their attempt to arrest Mr Sosu, with Parliament upholding its privileges and requesting proper procedures for MPs who must face criminal prosecution.
It is the case of the police that Mr Sosu had questions to answer in respect of the criminal act the protestors engaged in, for which they tried to invite the MP to assist with investigations.
However, the MP had been on the defence that he followed due process in organising the protest and, therefore, there was no basis for his arrest.
High court
Meanwhile, the MP has filed a human rights suit at the High Court seeking to stay all criminal investigations and proceedings against him by the police over a recent demonstration in his constituency.
In the suit against the Inspector General of Police, Mr Sosu is also seeking an order enforcing his fundamental human rights including his rights to freedom of movement, to protest and demonstrate, personal liberty, freedom of expression and against unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.