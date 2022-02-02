President mourns with Birim Central NPP

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has led led a high-powered government delegation to attend the one week observance of the late Kwabena Ankomah Bempong, the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central.
The President’s entourage included the Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Communications and Digitisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong and the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo.
The ceremony also attracted a host of former and current Members of Parliament (MPs), a number of former and current Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and regional and constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Tree Crop Authority and Memphis Metropolitan Limited, a leading road construction firm, Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo and Mr Kwame Danso, respectively.
The President donated GH¢10,000.00 cash, five cartons of beer, 10 crates of soft drinks, 20 boxes of water, two bottles of Schnapps, among others to the bereaved family.
President’s address
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, who spoke on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, recounted the significant role the late Kwabena Bempong played to make the NPP very strong and attractive in the Oda Constituency.
He said as a result of his hard work and commitment to the NPP, the President appointed him as the MCE for Birim Central on May 2, 2017 but he resigned in August, 2019 due to ill health.
The President expressed his sympathy to the widow, Mrs Eva Bempong, and the bereaved family for their loss.