Next article: See when the newly nominated ministers will be vetted

President Akufo-Addo urged to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law

Graphic Online Politics Feb - 28 - 2024 , 22:22

Following the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called on the President to give his assent for the bill to become law.

Speaking to reporters from the Parliamentary Press Corps after the bill's approval today, Sam George stressed the importance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's endorsement to enact the legislation. "We want the President to walk his talk by appending his signature to the bill to enable it to come into force," he stated.

Mr. Nartey George expressed gratitude to fellow MPs and singled out former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for his instrumental role in ensuring the bill's passage. "We want to thank Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who played a pivotal role in passing this bill," he remarked.

After three long years, we have finally passed the HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS & FAMILY VALUES ACT 2024.



I am grateful to my Colleague sponsors who have waged this battle with me to a successful end. Our collective gratitude goes to our Leadership and the Rt. Hon. Speaker for their… pic.twitter.com/ruw686fWJR — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) February 28, 2024

He highlighted the unity among MPs during the legislative process, noting, "The overwhelming majority from both sides of the aisle have endorsed this bill."

Moving forward, Mr. Nartey George pledged collaboration between members of Parliament and the media to conduct extensive public education on the bill's provisions and implications.

The bill aims to uphold proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values, prohibiting LGBTQ+ activities and associated advocacy, promotion, and funding. Offenders face imprisonment, with individuals involved in promotion or sponsorship facing steeper penalties.

The bill now awaits presidential assent to be enacted into law. Notably, Uganda implemented stringent anti-LGBT laws in May 2023, drawing international criticism and suspensions of funding from organizations like the World Bank. Similarly, the United Nations has condemned legislation targeting sexual minorities, warning against state-sanctioned discrimination and violence.