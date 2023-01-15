President Akufo-Addo attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.
Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policy makers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth – who all have a stake in the future of the planet – to discuss and engage on bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.
President Akufo-Addo will depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, January 19, 2022 for London for a six-day private visit.
The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.