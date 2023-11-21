PNC's Janet Nabla commends NPP for enforcing party's constitution on Alan's butterfly allies

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 19:55

The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has commended the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for taking the bold decision to enforce the constitution of the party by ensuring that some members of the party who have publicly endorsed an independent presidential aspirant have automatically forfeited their membership.

Her commendation is on the back of the formal announcement by the NPP on Monday, November 20, 2023, that Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Hopeson Adorye are no longer members of the NPP for declaring their support for Alan Kyerematen, who resigned from the party to contest for President as an independent candidate.

“I've heard some Ghanaians discussing the NPP expelling members, and I believe these individuals may not understand the principles of good governance. How can one advocate for a political party to embrace disobedience merely for electoral victory?” she queried.

Ms Nabla said any political party that condoned disobedience solely to attain political power is a “419” political party and is unfit to govern Ghana.

“Only a political party employing Machiavellian politics or the 48 Laws of Power would endorse disobedience to secure power,” she stated.

She said when politicians are advised not to hold offenders accountable for violating their constitution, those same politicians may come to power one day and fail to act responsibly.

Therefore, she said referring to a disciplinary action as a hindrance to winning elections contradicted the expectation that political parties should do the right thing when in power.

“A disciplined political party fosters effective leadership. Hypocrisy poses a threat to this generation,” she stated.