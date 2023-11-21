'Bawumia's only message is John Mahama' - Sam George

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 21 - 2023

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's economic management skills.

Mr. Nartey George claims that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr. Bawumia is solely focused on attacking former President John Dramani Mahama, rather than outlining his own plans for the economy.

"John Dramani Mahama has been outlining flagship policy initiatives over the past weeks in public engagements," Mr. Nartey George wrote on X.

"The other one, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has only one message - John Mahama! He is so pathetic and clueless in his engagements so far it explains to us all the reasons our economy under his leadership is in shambles. Bawumia is empty and spent."

Mr. Nartey George went on to say that Mahama has a clear vision for the country's future, while Bawumia is stuck in the past.

"John Mahama has a clear vision and plan to #BuildTheGhanaWeWant," George said. "PS: I am open to a factual debate on the policies outlined so far. I'm uninterested in party bots seeking to earn their daily stipend."

Dr. Bawumia has previously criticized Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy, claiming that it does not make sense.

"John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn't even understand that policy," Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia went on to list several examples of businesses that operate 24 hours a day in Ghana, arguing that Mahama's proposal is unnecessary.

However, Mahama has insisted that the 24-hour economy is essential for creating jobs.

"The 24-hour economy I proposed is for jobs and more jobs," Mahama said.

The debate over the 24-hour economy is likely to continue in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election where Mr. Mahama and Dr. Bawumia are frontrunners.