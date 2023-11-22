VIDEO: Adongo apologises to Man Utd star Harry Maguire for Bawumia comparison

In a recent parliamentary session, Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, expressed regret for drawing a comparison between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu and Manchester United's centre-back, Harry Maguire.

Previously, Adongo had likened the two figures, suggesting they were both not making significant contributions to their respective teams.

However, during his apology delivered in the Parliament on Tuesday, Adongo acknowledged Maguire's improved performance for Manchester United and emphasized that the football defender now played a more impactful role for his club than Dr. Bawumia did for the nation.

Adongo criticized the Vice President, alleging ongoing mismanagement of the country's economy and a subsequent reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

"I must express my sincere apologies to Harry Maguire for hastily comparing my esteemed colleague Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to him. Today, Maguire has undergone a transformative journey in football, emerging as a key player for Manchester United. In contrast, our 'Maguire' is currently navigating the corridors of the IMF with a cup in hand," Adongo stated during his parliamentary address.

Former Manchester United captain Maguire had spent most of the last 18 months on the bench for his club side.

Still the most expensive defender in football history after his £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019, he made only eight Premier League starts last season as Erik Ten Hag settled on a preferred centre-back partnership of Varane and Lisandro Martínez.

He couldn't get in the team even after Martinez fractured his foot at the end of last season -- Varane and Victor Lindelöf started the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June -- but with the Argentine suffering a reoccurrence of the same injury in September, Ten Hag turned to Maguire.