Yagbonwura enskins Dr. Bawumia as Chief of Unity

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 22 - 2023 , 08:35

The Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, has bestowed the title of Konukolewura, meaning Chief of Unity, upon Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The honour was in recognition of Dr. Bawumia's tolerance and unity, as the Overlord stated during a vibrant ceremony in Damongo on Tuesday. The event, held in appreciation of Dr. Bawumia's visit to express gratitude for the Yagbonwura's support and prayers following his election as the Flagbearer of the NPP, showcased the unity-driven mindset of the Vice President.

The Overlord of Gonjaland, in explaining the rationale behind the chieftaincy title, emphasized that Dr. Bawumia's role as a unifier for all in the country deserved recognition. The title Konukolewura is not only a testament to the Vice President's remarkable traits but also serves as an encouragement.

Congratulating Dr. Bawumia on his historic election, the Yagbonwura expressed optimism about the Vice President's future progress.

In response, Dr. Bawumia thanked the Yagbonwura for his support and prayers, revealing that he had privately sought the leader's blessings before publicly announcing his candidacy.

"Yagbonwura, your prayers have been answered, and by the grace of God, I have been elected the Flagbearer and leader of the NPP for next year's general elections."

"As a son, before I went for the contest, I came to you and sought your blessings and support. It is appropriate to come back and thank you for the prayers you offered."

Looking ahead, Dr. Bawumia assured the Yagbonwura of his continued loyalty and service, emphasizing their longstanding relationship.

"Yagbonwura, I have been your son since your days as Tulewura, and I want to assure you of my continued loyalty, service, and dedication as your son," the Vice President stressed.

In a gesture of goodwill, Dr. Bawumia also pledged to contribute to the renovation of the Jakpa Palace, the seat of the Gonja Kingdom, recognizing its current state of disrepair.