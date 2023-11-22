Mahama has nothing new to offer — Dr Bawumia

Mohammed Fugu Politics Nov - 22 - 2023 , 09:15

The 2024 flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that former President John Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

He said the records of Mr Mahama while in government were nothing to write home about.

Dr Bawumia said Mr Mahama, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 election, had the opportunity to govern the country but he could not leave behind any meaningful legacy.

Thank you tour

Addressing a mammoth rally of NPP supporters in Tamale last Monday as part of his tour of the Northern Region, he (Bawumia) said as a Vice-President he had brought a lot of ideas and interventions such as the digitisation of every facet of the economy that was transforming lives and growth of the nation.

"Today, John Mahama says he has new ideas and what are the new ideas.

When he was a President what was he able to do in this country?" he quizzed.

Dr Bawumia is touring the North East and Northern Regions to thank the delegates and all party faithful for the love shown him during the recent presidential primaries.

Thousands of supporters and sympathisers of the NPP thronged the Tamale Jubilee Park for the rally.

oining him on the tour included the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah- Bonsu; Ministers of State, government appointees, party bigwigs and parliamentary aspirants.

24 Hour economy

The leader of the NDC had pledged to establish a 24-hour economy as a key pillar of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

He argued that such a policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

However, addressing the rally, Dr Bawumia described the former President's 24-hour economy campaign promise as "laughable".

He said the promise was nothing new because currently many businesses and organisations both in the public and private sectors of the economy are already operating 24 hours.

"He says he wants a 24-hour economy; he doesn’t even understand that promise.

Today in Ghana, our hospitals, electricity company, transport companies, chop bars and many other organisations work 24 hours, our electricity company works 24 hours, don’t they?

Today, because of digitalisation, you can transfer money and receive money within 24 hours, so he doesn’t understand his own policy.

It doesn’t make sense,” he chastised.

New ideas

When given the nod in the 2024 general election, the NPP flag bearer said he would bring onboard new ideas and vision to transform the economy and create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

“I will bring new ideas, vision and policies to transform Ghana.

John Mahama is the past, Dr Bawumia is the future.

If John Mahama were there, we would be having a ‘dumsor’ economy.

We can’t have a 24-hour economy with ‘dumsor’ and so vote for me in 2024,” he noted.

He called on Ghanaians to have faith in him and give him the mandate in the upcoming elections to enable him to transform the economy.

Unity

For his part, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mohammed Samba Bantima, called for unity among the rank and file of the party to enable the party to emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

He said ‘the only way the party can break the eight is to remain united, bury our differences and work hard".