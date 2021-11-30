Parliament approves 2022 Budget, vacates rejection decision by Minority

Parliament has reversed the decision of the House last Friday, November 26, 2021, rejecting the 2022 Budget of the Government of Ghana.
It has consequently approved the 2022 Budget subject to concessions proposed by the Minority and agreed to by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Members of the Minority caucus were entirely absent from the chamber during voting.
First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu sitting on Tuesday in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, said the decision to reject the Budget which was taken by the Minority, was done in contravention of the Standing Orders of Parliament.
According to Joe Osei-Owusu, the rule is that no less than half the members of parliament should have voted on the issue, however the records showed only 137 members (of the Minority) undertook the exercise.
The First Deputy Speaker based his decision on Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 109(1) of Parliament's Standing Orders.
On this occasion, and in direct contrast to the No vote that rejected the Budget, there was a loud Yes vote of the Majority approving the Budget. Joe Osei-Owusu also added to the number to achieve the required 50 per cent membership of Parliament for voting.
More soon