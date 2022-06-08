NPP opens nominations for national executive positions

As part of the processes leading to the election of national executive officers, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will from today open nominations for prospective aspirants to pick up nomination forms.
Nominations will close on June 12, 2022 while the filing of the nomination forms will come off between June 13 to 15, 2022 at the party headquarters while vetting of the aspirants will also come off between June 17 and June 20, 2022.
The vetting committee is expected to release its report on June 22, 2022 while the National Appeals Committee will sit on any cases between June 24 and June 25.
Nomination forms
A statement issued in Accra and signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said nomination forms should be purchased by prospective candidates or their representatives from the National Elections Committee at the NPP Headquarters within working hours, after the payment of non-refundable Nomination Fee.
The statement said for those contesting chairmanship, the cost of the forms was GH¢20,000; Vice Chairpersons, GH¢15,000; General Secretary, GH¢10,000 while all other positions would cost GH¢8,000 with the Youth, Women and Nasara positions costing GH¢6,000.
It said the nomination fee shall be paid at the point of picking Nomination Forms, stressing that no prospective candidate should be denied access to procure the forms.
The statement said Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, External Branch Executives, MMDCEs, Ministers of State, and Deputy Ministers of State, who were desirous of contesting in the National Officers Election, shall first resign their positions.
It also said no member of the National Elections Committee or the National Appeals Committee shall be eligible to contest in the National Officers Election.
Elections Committee
It said a nine-member elections committee, under the chairmanship of Peter Mac Manu with the Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako, as member secretary, had been set up to manage and superintend over all the election-related processes.
The party will then hold its national annual delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, July 15 to July 17, 2022, and elect National Executive Officers of the party.
It said pursuant to Section17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the Electoral Commission shall conduct and supervise the election of National Executive Officers.