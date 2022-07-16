NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know

Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.
- No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
- No. of delegates - 6,730
- No. of polling centres -20
Chairperson contestants
- Stephen Ayesu Ntim
- George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
- Stephen Asamoah Boateng
- Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
- Sammy Crabbe
- Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
- Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
- John Boadu
- Justin Kodua Frimpong
- Iddrisu Musah
- Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
- Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
- Rita Talata Asobayire
- Michael Omari Wadie
- Nuworsu Ken-Wood
- Ismail Yahuza
- McJewells Annan
- Danquah Smith Buttey
- Edmond Oppong-Peprah
- Kiston Akomeng
- Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
- Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
- Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
- Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
- Bright Essilfie Kumi
- Seth Adu-Adjei
- Eric Amoako Twum
- Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
- Abanga Fusani Yakubu
- Salam Mohammed Mustapha
- Prince Kamal Gumah
- Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
- Haruna Maiga
- Abdul-Muazu Kunata
- Awal Mohammed
- Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
- Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
- Kate Gyamfua
- Ellen Ama Daaku
- Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
- Mary Posch-Oduro
- Dr Charles Dwamena
- Dr Yusif Tedam
- Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah