NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know

BY: Graphic Online

Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

  • No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
  • No. of delegates - 6,730
  • No. of polling centres -20

Chairperson contestants

  • Stephen Ayesu Ntim
  • George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
  • Stephen Asamoah Boateng
  • Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
  • Sammy Crabbe
  • Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
  • Akwasi Osei-Adjei

General Secretary contestants

  • John Boadu
  • Justin Kodua Frimpong
  • Iddrisu Musah
  • Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
  • Frederick Opare-Ansah

Vice Chairperson contestants

  • Rita Talata Asobayire
  • Michael Omari Wadie
  • Nuworsu Ken-Wood
  • Ismail Yahuza
  • McJewells Annan
  • Danquah Smith Buttey
  • Edmond Oppong-Peprah
  • Kiston Akomeng
  • Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
  • Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National Organiser contestants

  • Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
  • Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
  • Bright Essilfie Kumi
  • Seth Adu-Adjei
  • Eric Amoako Twum
  • Nana Owusu Fordjour

National Youth Organiser contestants

  • Abanga Fusani Yakubu
  • Salam Mohammed Mustapha
  • Prince Kamal Gumah
  • Michael Osei Boateng

National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants

  • Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
  • Haruna Maiga
  • Abdul-Muazu Kunata
  • Awal Mohammed
  • Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
  • Haruna Ishmael

Women's Organiser contestants

  • Kate Gyamfua
  • Ellen Ama Daaku
  • Hajia Sawudata

National Treasurer contestants

  • Mary Posch-Oduro
  • Dr Charles Dwamena
  • Dr Yusif Tedam
  • Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah