Only unity, forgiveness, and sacrifice will help us break the 8 - Adomako Baafi

A former Director of Communication of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, thinks only unity, forgiveness and sacrifice will enable the party to retain power in 2024 general elections.
The NPP is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022] at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The national executives who will be elected today are expected to steer the affairs of the party going into the 2022 general elections.
On his judgement of the previous executives, Mr Adomako Baafi said the current executives did well by ensuring that the party won power in the 2020 elections.
For him, the executives had done well and that the new executives who will be elected today ought to better the fortunes of the party going forward.
NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know
Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.
No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
No. of delegates - 6,730
No. of polling centres -20
Chairperson contestants
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah