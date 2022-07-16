It's make or break for Ntim, Abankwah, Asabee as NPP goes to polls today

Today is make or break for Stephen Ayesu Ntim, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and Stephen Asamoah Boateng aka Asabee for the chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
As the party goes to the polls to elect national officers, a major focus will be on who among the seven contestants will succeed Freddie Blay, who is not contesting again after two terms in office as national chairman. The other candidates are Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama, who is the only female in the race; Sammy Crabbe, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi and Akwasi Osei Adjei. But the Daily Graphic can predict that the three front runners are narrowed to two, Mr Ntim and Mr Abankwah-Yeboah, although Mr Asamoah-Boateng can spring a surprise.
General Secretary
The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, comes tops among his four other contenders, with Justin Kodua Frimpong coming out as a candidate with the potential to spring a surprise. The other contenders for the position of General Secretary are Iddrisu Musah, Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh and Frederick Opare-Ansah.
