NPP aspirant seeks support for needy students

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Dec - 16 - 2023 , 10:03

A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has stressed the need for affluent individuals and organisations to support the education of brilliant needy students in society.

He emphasised that education was the cornerstone of progress, and that nurturing the minds of the youth was an investment in the future of the nation.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is the Controller and Accountant-General, was speaking as the guest of honour at the launch of a GH¢2 million scholarship endowment fund by the Heritage Christian University College at Amasaman in Accra for brilliant needy students at the institution last Thursday.

He commended the university college for its remarkable commitment to not only imparting knowledge but also fostering the entrepreneurship spirit among its students.

"The initiative to provide over GH¢400,000 in startup capital for their businesses lends credence to the university's foresight in equipping students not just with academic skills but with the practical tools necessary for them to thrive in the competitive world of entrepreneurship," he stated.

Dedication

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem noted that the dedication to train the students to be technology savvy and ethical in their dealings was an invaluable investment in shaping the future leaders of the society.

He said the university college was charting a course that went beyond traditional education by preparing students to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of knowledge and entrepreneurship while upholding ethical standards, adding "this is an exemplary model that deserves our applause and support."

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said the launch of the heritage scholarship endowment fund was a testament to the commitment of the university college to inclusivity and access to quality education, an initiative which was not merely an act of generosity but also a strategic move that aligned with the broader goal of fostering entrepreneurship.

He called on all philanthropists and well-wishers to join hands in the noble endeavour so that together they could empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, shape the future of the nation and fulfil the vision of the university college.

The President of the university college, Dr Samuel Twumasi-Ankrah, said the institution was committed to training ethical leaders who would combine entrepreneurship and technological skills to impact the church and the world by creating employment and serving with principles of servant leadership and giving back to society.

The Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, Dr Victor Boadu, said for the past seven years, the university college had been able to support its students with scholarship packages that had made it possible for many of them to continue their studies successfully.