Mahama pledges petro-chemical industry and economic boost for Jomoro

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 17 - 2023 , 09:26

Former President John Dramani Mahama has committed to the residents of Jomoro in the Western Region, vowing that a future National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government will establish a petrochemical industry in their locality to stimulate economic growth.

This promise is part of a broader strategy to enhance the oil and gas sector, as outlined by Mahama during his address to the chiefs and people of Jaway-Wharf in the Jomoro Municipality.

The former president, who is the Flagbearer of the NDC for the upcoming 2024 general election, shared this vision as part of his "Building Ghana Tour."

In addition to the petrochemical industry, Mahama hinted at plans to construct a state-of-the-art market in Jaway-Wharf, aiming to invigorate trade and rekindle commercial activities in the historically bustling town.

Moreover, he provided assurances to the chiefs and residents of an asphaltic road overlay, a move designed to modernize the area and facilitate trade.

Mr. Mahama's two-day visit to the region includes addressing a town hall meeting at Ambainu in the Ellembelle District and engaging with students at the Esiama Nursing Training School. The former president is slated to cap off his visit with another town-hall meeting with the chiefs and people of Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency at Axim.