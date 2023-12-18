NDC united for victory 2024 — Fifi Kwetey

Samuel Duodu Politics Dec - 18 - 2023 , 08:36

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to rally all members to build a strong and united party to win the 2024 general election, the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic to mark his one year in office today, he said, he had been championing the unity of the party ahead of the next general election.

“Building a strong united NDC through engagement and rallying support and active participation of all unsuccessful presidential, parliamentary, branch, constituency and regional elections candidates”, he said, has been one of the main focuses of the party.

He said the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffuor, giving party roles to candidates who were not successful in the national executive elections, among others, were done to buttress his point towards building a united front for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr Kwetey said strategic reforms, unity endeavours and forward-thinking vision had not only defined the past year but had set the stage for a dynamic journey towards the 2024 elections.

“New emphasis on data and scientific surveys guiding key strategies will be the thrust of all we do in 2024. Orientation of key party structures has begun and will be swiftly concluded.

The same for reconciliation of conflicts at different levels,” he stated.

“Keeping the eye on the ball till victory is achieved first for the NDC as the first step of the bigger victory of uplifting Ghana to the place she truly belongs — a shining beacon for Africa and not the byword and the shame she represents at the moment,” he said.

Mr Kwetey said the party had streamlined its elections monitoring and results collation system to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

The new system, he said, was piloted during the Kumawu and Assin North by-elections in the Ashanti and Central regions respectively.

“We have also worked hard to promote discipline at all levels of the party ensuring strict adherence to party structure, due process and regulations,” he said.

2024

Mr Kwetey said looking ahead to 2024, the party would place a strong collation centre at the forefront of the NDC's electoral strategy.

“Simultaneously, the innovative “Full Stream of Governance" card introduces a dynamic approach to revenue generation, ensuring the party's financial resilience.

"As I reflect on a year of challenges and triumphs, the NDC embarks on a journey guided by resilience and vision.

The future is a canvas painted with the aspirations of a stronger, united party, ready to face the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," he said.

Milestones

Mr Kwetey said he had also fostered a closer working relationship with regional, constituency and branch executives of the party through regular engagements via online and in personal meetings to discuss pertinent party matters- welfare, financing and capacity building, among others.

He said other initiatives undertaken by the party were to enhance and build a strong NDC party brand by bridging the gap between the party and its key stakeholders within Ghana’s democratic ecosystem through courtesy calls and media tours, among others.

Mr Kwetey said within his one year in office, he had worked to enhance the global appeal of the NDC party through the formation of strategic global alliances with political parties of social democratic leanings.

That, he said, had ensured the party remained in tune with global best practices and standards for modern-day political party management and administration.