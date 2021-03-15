NDC delegation visits bereaved families at Apam

A delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the 2020 running mate to the presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a visit to Apam to commiserate with the families of the 13 children who drowned at the Apam beach last week.
The team included all the 13 NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Central Region.
They were the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson; the MP for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr; the MP for Awutu Senya West, Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui; the MP for Gomoa East, Mr Desmond De-graft Paitoo and the MP for Gomoa West, Mr Rchard Gyan-Mensah.
The others were the MP for Ekumfi, Mr Abeiku Crentsil; the MP for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah; the MP for Cape Coast South, Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan; the MP for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, the MP for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Upper Denkyira West, Mr Daniel Ohene Darko, the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, Mr Samuel Atta Mills and the MP for Twifo-Atti Morkwaa, Mr David T.D. Vondee.
The delegation also included the Central Regional Executive of the NDC in the persons of Mr Kojo Quansah, the Secretary; Mr Theophilus Aidoo- Mensah, the Vice Chairman and Ms Faustina Lamptey, the Women’s Organiser.
On behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang presented GH¢10,000 in support of the bereaved families and an additional GH¢6,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council in support of traditional rites to be performed before the burial of the children tomorrow.
Condolences
Speaking during the visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed President Mahama’s condolences to the bereaved families for their loss.
She noted that it was difficult for them to come to terms with it due to the tragic nature and urged them to leave it to God.
“I know you currently find yourselves in a difficult moment due to the painful loss of your children through a tragic incident,” she said.
“I, therefore, urge you to put yourselves together at this crucial moment so as to concentrate on the arrangements for a proper burial,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.
She noted that the donation to them and the chiefs was to support the funeral arrangements as well as clear the way for the children to be given a befitting burial to bring finality to the tragic incident.
She used the occasion to admonish the fishermen council and parents to ensure that children are prevented from the beaches to prevent a similar future occurrence.
Show of solidarity
The MP for the area, Mr Gyan-Mensah, commended Ghanaians and well-wishers for their show of solidarity and support and added that was a great consolation to the families.
He particularly commended former President Mahama, colleague MPs and the government for their financial support towards the burial of the children.
Family members, who were present in an interview, thanked former President Mahama and the NDC for coming to their aid as they mourn the passing of their departed children.