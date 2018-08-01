My family is not corrupt - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has declared that his family is not corrupt despite a conspiracy by some of his political opponents to portray them as such
Renewing his vow to protect the public purse at the Internal Audit Conference on Wednesday in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the desperate efforts by his political opponents will not wash because he and his family members are not involved in anything untoward.
"I came to reiterate that I need your help in the fight against corruption. I came to renew publicly the secret vow that I took to protect the public purse. I came also to acknowledge that this is not a battle I can wage or win alone," President Akufo-Addo said.
"There are many layers to the protection of the public purse and internal auditors are its primary defenders. I want to say that the stringent and desperate efforts being made by my political opponents to tarnish me and members of my family with corruption will simply not wash.
"I did not come into public life to make money out of public service and members of my family know fully well that they have to behave and are not involved in anything untoward. I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it but this dog will not be hanged".
It will be called that the President during his inauguration ceremony in 2017 gave the assurance that his government would protect and manage the public purse to engender the necessary social and economic development.
“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.
State coffers, he stressed, were not spoils for the party that won an election but resources for the country’s social and economic development.
Touching on some key areas of his policy thrust and vision for the country, President Akufo-Addo said his government would work to restore integrity in public life, happiness in the nation and also create wealth.