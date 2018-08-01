Graphic Online

Suspend re-negotiation of Ameri deal, its scandalous - Minority to govt

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to as a matter of national interest, suspend the re-negotiated Ameri Power deal saying it was riddled with scandalous content and a rip-off.

Mr John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu and former deputy Power Minister addressing a media briefing in Accra Tuesday said government should rather make the details available for broader public scrutiny before going ahead with it, resports Victor Kwawukume.

"Even as we discuss this Ameri agreement, we wish to also bring to your attention yet another scandalous and corruption riddled agreement being re-negotiated by this same Energy Ministry under the 450 Karpower agreement," Mr Jinapor added.

"This re-negotiated agreement is even worse than the Ameri re-negotiated agreement presented to Parliament by Mr Boakye Agyarko.

"Indeed the re-negotiated Karpower agreement stinks... with big fishes in government superintending the looting of the state under this new deal," he said.

He explained that the Minority will soon engage the total Ghanaian public on "this stinking deal and we shall make the details available to you."


"... to extend the Ameri agreement for 15 more years at this inflated cost when we have about two and half years for the plant to revert to government", he said was crimnal and a "major blow to our nation. Everything that has happened so far to the Ameri transaction shows that the NDC did nothing wrong, and rather it is the NPP that has many questions to answer for the way they have handled this matter so far." 

"We therefore call on government to as a matter of urgency in the Supreme national interest suspend these deals and make the details available for broader public scrutiny," Mr Jinapor added.

The government is seeking approval from Parliament to review the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) agreement it entered with the Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group (AMERI Energy) on February 10, 2015.

A memorandum submitted to Parliament indicated that the new transaction had a waiver of $52.7 million due AMERI Energy that the government of Ghana would have had to pay.

Besides, it said, there would be a reduction in the standby letter of credit (SLC) from $51 million to $37.5 million and cost savings of $405.067 million over a period, while electricity tariffs on end users would be reduced.

A Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, laid the memorandum last Wednesday, requesting Parliament to approve the novation and amendment agreement dated July 20, 2018.

It said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had given Executive approval for the novation and amendment agreement due to the gains to be made in favour of the country.

Background

As part of measures to address power supply challenges, the government entered into a BOOT agreement with AMERI Energy on February 10, 2015 for the provision of a fast-track turn-key power generation solution through the construction of a power plant.

Under the agreement, AMERI Energy installed 10 gas turbines and all related equipment and provided certain services related to the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of five years.

The first BOOT agreement was ratified by Parliament on March 20, 2015.