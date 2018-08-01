Suspend re-negotiation of Ameri deal, its scandalous - Minority to govt

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to as a matter of national interest, suspend the re-negotiated Ameri Power deal saying it was riddled with scandalous content and a rip-off
.
"Even as we discuss this Ameri agreement, we wish to also bring to your attention yet another scandalous and
"This re-negotiated agreement is even worse than the Ameri re-negotiated agreement presented to Parliament by
"Indeed the re-negotiated Karpower agreement stinks... with big fishes in government superintending the looting of the state under this new deal," he said.
He explained that the Minority will soon engage the total Ghanaian public on "this stinking deal and we shall make the details available to you."
"... to extend the Ameri agreement for 15 more years at this inflated cost when we have about two and half years for the plant to revert to government", he said was
"We
The government is seeking approval from Parliament to review the build, own, operate and transfer (
A memorandum submitted to Parliament indicated that the new transaction had a waiver of $52.7 million due AMERI Energy that the government of Ghana would have had to pay.
Besides, it said, there would be a reduction in the standby letter of credit (SLC) from $51 million to $37.5 million and cost savings of $405.067 million over a period, while electricity tariffs on end users would be reduced.
A Deputy Minister of Energy,
It said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had given Executive approval for the novation and amendment agreement due to the gains to be made in
Background
As part of measures to address power supply challenges, the government entered into a BOOT agreement with AMERI Energy on February 10,
Under the agreement, AMERI Energy installed 10 gas turbines and all related equipment and provided certain services related to the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of five years.
The first BOOT agreement was ratified by Parliament on March 20, 2015.