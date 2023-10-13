Mahama supports CHASS call for SHS Food procurement policy change

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed support for the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in their plea for Senior High Schools (SHS) to have the authority to directly purchase food items for their students.

Mahama affirmed that this proposal echoes sentiments he conveyed in 2020. Currently, the government, facilitated by the National Food Buffer Stock Company, supplies food provisions to senior high schools across the nation.

However, this system has faced criticism as schools have consistently reported issues with food shortages.

In November 2020, Mr. Mahama pledged that, under the free SHS policy, it would be the responsibility of school managements, in the next NDC government, to oversee the feeding of students. During a rally in Navrongo, Upper East Region, he declared that grants for procuring food items would be allocated to school heads to fulfill this obligation.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Mr. Mahama posted, “I agree with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) that Senior High School management should be allowed to procure food items for their students.”

“This change in policy aligns with my stance, which I announced in Navrongo in November 2020.”

In his post, Mahama underscored the importance of this shift, asserting that it would "eliminate the unnecessary hindrances that hamper the feeding of SHS students in Ghana."