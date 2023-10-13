Dr Omane Boamah lauds NDC for support during registration exercise

Timothy Gobah Oct - 13 - 2023

The Director of elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has commended former President John Mahama and the party’s hierarchy for the support during the just-ended limited registration,transfer and replacement exercise.

“I wish on behalf of our great party to laud former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC national, regional, constituency and branch executives, directorates, MPs, parliamentary candidates and supporters of our great party across the country for gallantly aiding the operations in the limited registration,” he said.

He also commended the registration agents who stood firm against the intimidation of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government during the period, stressing that “your rewards will be both in heaven and on earth”.

Amazingly impressive!

Dr Boamah said the team had proven that even when the Electoral Commission (EC) refused to listen to legitimate concerns, calls and constructive criticisms, members of the team rose to the occasion and delivered on their mandate in order to right the wrongs being perpetrated by the NPP and the EC.

“This shows your belief in President Mahama's quest to build the Ghana we want together. Let me also express our heartfelt condolences to families who may have lost relatives in the registration exercise,” he said.

“It is a notorious fact that the EC failed woefully to meet its own originally set target of registering over 1.3million Ghanaians because of the decision to restrict registration to only district offices of the EC,” Dr Boamah said.

According to him, data from the registration exercise proved that the guarantor system remained a vital identifier for many a Ghanaian; thus could not be scrapped anytime soon by any new constitutional instrument.

He announced plans by the NDC to investigate the root cause(s) of the irregular breakdown of the EC's network system “because we strongly believe these "network breakdowns "pose a major threat to our democracy if allowed to recur during elections 2024.

We shall, with patriotic zeal, assist the EC to troubleshoot the problem(s) for immediate remedy”.