Libya's 'slave trade' is example of vigilantism - Asiedu-Nketia

According to him, the gangsters who are engaging in human trafficking and alleged slave trade of other black Africans in Libya, are people the Libyan government cannot control.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Vice President of the Socialists International, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said, the current developments in Libya, is an example of how vigilantism can create problems for a country, if governments fail to properly deal with it.

He said those involved in the alleged slave trade are criminals who have taken control of parts of Libyan after the killing of their leader, Muammar Gaddafi on October 20, 2011.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Thursday on the resolutions adopted by political parties belonging to the Socialists International at a recent meeting in Spain last week, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the Libyan example should serve as a clarion call for Ghana to take proactive steps to halt activities vigilante groups.

He said Ghana risks jeopardizing its security if activities of vigilante groups are not stopped, adding that human traffickers, drug barons and other illicit business dealers use such vigilante groups to perpetuate their activities.

Vigilantism

The maverick politician said every Ghanaian ought to be concerned about the increasing activities of vigilantism in the country.

To Mr Asiedu Nketsia, activities of vigilante groups used to be prevalent only during electioneering campaigns, but the current situation in the country is getting out of hand.

The Socialist International is a worldwide association of political parties, most of which seek to establish democratic socialism. It consists mostly of democratic socialist, social-democratic and labour political parties and other organisations.