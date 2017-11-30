NDC govt will never legalise same-sex marriage – Asiedu Nketia

According to him, aid givers who are unhappy about that, can keep their aids and that Ghana will not be breaking any human rights law by not legalising same-sex marriage.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has reiterated that there was no way a National Democratic Congress (NDC) led government will legalise same-sex marriage in Ghana.

Speaking Thursday in Accra, at a media briefing on resolutions recently adopted by political parties belonging to the Socialists International at a meeting in Spain last week, Mr Asiedu Nketia said practicing same sex marriage does not make one nation more civilised than the other which does not.

According to him, every nation has its own customs and traditions regarding sexual orientation and that no nation should impose its sexual orientation on another.

He said Ghana as a country cannot make its laws to suit the interests of other nations, adding that laws are made in any nation based on their customs and traditions.

He therefore questioned the basis for which some foreign donors and aid givers in their bid to ensure the legalization of same-sex marriage in Ghana and other African countries always want to attach conditions to aids, such as forcing the beneficiary countries to legalise same-sex marriage.

Meeting

The Socialist International is a worldwide association of political parties, most of which seek to establish democratic socialism. It consist mostly of democratic socialist, social-democratic and labour political parties and other organisations.

Explaining what transpired at the Spain meeting, Mr Asiedu Nketsia said his address at the function was on “Working for stability and peace in a world of multiple conflicts,” one of the three thematic areas for the 2017 Socialists International meeting.

He said the socialists political parties all over the world have made their stance on same-sex marriage known based on their country’s customs and traditions.