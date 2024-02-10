Kofi Bentil defends backing Bawumia, says he's never been neutral

The Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has clarified his political position, asserting that he has never professed neutrality despite endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy News today, Mr. Bentil stressed his independence, stating that it enables him to objectively evaluate issues or circumstances.

He referenced the words of Desmond Tutu, the renowned South African human rights activist, suggesting that neutrality in the face of injustice amounts to siding with the oppressor.

"It is for me to tell you I am not neutral, I have never been. But being independent and having the courage of your convictions means you make up your mind and you find the wherewithal to communicate it," Mr Bentil explained.

He discouraged linking his personal political views to his role at the policy think tank IMANI Africa, reiterating that his opinions do not reflect the organization's stance and do not impede their ability to address national issues objectively.

Mr. Bentil's remarks come amid criticism for endorsing Dr. Bawumia's presidential aspirations. In a Facebook post, Bentil argued that Dr. Bawumia, as a first-time presidential candidate, deserves an opportunity, similar to the chance given to John Mahama in 2012.

He highlighted the limited powers of the Vice President in Ghana's governance structure and emphasized that the next government will not be President Akufo-Addo's administration.

Mr. Bentil urged Dr. Bawumia not to include key members of the current government in his team if elected, promising to criticize him if he does so.