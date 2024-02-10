NUGS welcomes Bawumia’s proposal to make National Service optional

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), represented by its President Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, has expressed its approval of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposal to make National Service optional if elected President.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Vice President pledged to allow graduates seeking immediate employment after completing tertiary education to opt out of National Service.

In response to this proposal, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, speaking on behalf of the national student union, welcomed the initiative.

He emphasized that if properly implemented, along with the government's efforts to create more jobs, it would benefit Ghanaian students who often miss out on job opportunities due to the compulsory nature of National Service.

"We all know that because NSS is mandatory, some students lose job opportunities, so we believe it's a good call and will help the students to receive job offers right after school," he stated during an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme.

The President of NUGS also noted that making NSS optional would be advantageous for experienced students, enabling them to enter the job market immediately after graduation.