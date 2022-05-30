John Boadu on why he deserves another term as NPP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says he deserves another term in office because almost all members of the current National Executive Committee are moving out of office, or seeking new positions in the party.
The current National Chairman, Freddie Blay is not seeking re-election.
The current National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah is not seeking re-election, he is rather eyeing the national chairman position.
The current National Organiser, Sammy Awuku is not seeking re-election. There are indications he may be entering the Member of Parliament race in a constituency in the Eastern Region. He has been linked to the Akropong North seat.
The National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye is not seeking re-election for that position, rather he is eyeing the National Organiser position.
Therefore, someone with institutional memory like myself [John Boadu], ought to stay on for a smooth transition.
Besides, to be able to help "Break the 8", someone like himself needs to steer the administration of the party for that purpose.
Mr Boadu is officially announcing launching his campaign on Tuesday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra but ahead of that, and in publicly declaring his bid for another term, he said.
He spoke in a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM, monitored by Graphic Online on Monday morning.
The radio interview touched on the various regional conferences that were held at the weekend to elect new regional leaders to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, Justin Kodua, Chief Executive of the Youth Employment (YEA) and Charles Bissue are the ones who have declared interests in the General Secretary position.
