See all the 15 newly-elected NPP regional chairmen (FULL LIST)

BY: Kweku Zurek
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend elected 15 people to manage the affairs of the party in the administrative regions of the country.

Out of the 15, 12 retained their positions while new chairmen were elected in the Bono East and the Western North region and the incumbent chairman of the Eastern region did not seek re-election.

There is an outstanding election in the Central Region due to a court injunction on that poll.

See the entire list below;

  1. Divine Otoo Agorhom - Greater Accra Region
  2. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi - Ashanti Region
  3. Nurudeen Fuseini - North East Region
  4. Anthony Namoo - Upper East Region
  5. Kwabena Owusu Sekyere - Ahafo Region
  6. Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba - Northern Region
  7. Iddrisu Sulemana - Savannah Region
  8. Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye - Bono Region
  9. Makafui Woanya - Volta Region
  10. Evans Yaw Dapaah - Oti Region
  11. Sanbaye B. Kangberee - Upper West Region
  12. Ibrahim Baba Bukari - Bono East Region
  13. Benjamin Armah - Western North Region
  14. Jeff Konadu Addo - Eastern Region
  15. Francis Ndede Siah (unopposed) - Western Region
  16. Central Region - Outstanding poll