Abankwa-Yeboah to contest NPP chairman position

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, has officially declared his intention to contest the National Chairmanship.
He said if given the nod, he would use the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to quickly settle all disputes within the party especially at the constituency level.
That, according to him, would prevent aggrieved members from resorting to the law court.
Meeting with executives
Mr Abankwah-Yeboah made his intention known when he met some regional and constituency executives drawn from various parts of the country in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, last Wednesday.
He said the purpose of the meeting was to make his intention known to the executives since he had diligently served the party well in all the positions he held and would be soliciting their support to win the chairmanship slot as he was ready to put in his application for the position anytime that bid would be opened.
Mr Abankwah-Yeboah indicated that he would bring everybody within the party on board at all levels to make it possible for the NPP to win the 2024 general election and remain in power.
He said he would be fair, neutral, compassionate and a unifier in dealing with all members of the party on all party issues.
Party decisions
Mr Abankwah-Yeboah also gave an assurance that he would adhere to the decisions made by the top hierarchy of the party.
That, he stated, would make it possible for members of the party to benefit from anything that would be done by the party.
He pledged to empower members of the party especially at the grass roots with viable economic skills training initiatives so that they would be able to establish themselves.
On welfare system of the party, the aspiring national chairman said he would create an effective and efficient welfare scheme that would capture both current and past executives who sometimes felt neglected.
He therefore appealed to them to give him their maximum support to enable him to win the chairmanship to lead the party to one-touch victory in the 2024 polls.
Support
The Eastern Regional First Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Baba Umar Bodinga, who represented the Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi, urged regional and constituency executives to support the bid of Mr Abankwah-Yeboah.
According to him, ever since Mr Abankwah-Yeboah became the National Treasurer of the party, he had not disappointed the party but worked diligently in the interest of the party.