Wranglings in PNC: Apasera, Dani Baah sacked, 12 others step aside

The internal wranglings within the People’s National Convention (PNC) has deepened, following the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to terminate the membership of its Leader, David Apasera and the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah.
They were dismissed for breaching Article 14 (b) of the party’s constitution which states that “A member of the Party who is in breach of the above shall be liable to dismissal under this Constitution, except otherwise agreed by the National Delegates’ Congress upon an appeal by the said member of the Party.”
The decision to sack the two from the party was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the party’s NEC meeting held in Accra yesterday.
It said the leader and the national chairman have a penchant for breaching the party’s constitution and have disrupted the pursuit of the collective goals of the party and derailed its progress.
Recall
The decision to dismiss the two is coming on the heels of a press conference held by the leader of the party, Mr Apasera, last Friday, May 6, 2022, to announce the suspension of six of its regional and national executive indefinitely for contravening Article 67 of the party's constitution.
Those suspended were the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Maikankan; Ashanti Regional Secretary of the PNC, Sulemana Seidu; the Northern Regional Secretary, Suale Karim; the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Muniru Seidu; the Central Regional Secretary, Samuel Adeyfio, and the Second National Vice-Chairman, Henry Haruna Asante.
Their suspension also followed a petition brought before the disciplinary committee for the necessary recommendations to be made against a purported NEC meeting held in Kumasi during which the suspended executive were found to have contravened the party's constitution.
Step aside
At a press conference, the General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla, who read the communiqué, said the NEC also directed 12 national and regional executive of the party, who attended the purported Standing Committee meeting convened by Messrs Apasera and Dani Baah, that took the decision to suspend the six regional and national executive for indiscipline to step aside from their respective positions pending disciplinary hearing.
They are the first Vice-Chairperson, Hajia Hajara Ali; third Vice Chairperson, Alhaji Omar Bekure; National Organiser, Abass Nuhu; the Bono Regional Chairman, Mr Sampson Asampana; Oti Regional Chairman, Mr Richard Dzreke and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Abraham Kaba Hirohito.
The rest are the Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Siba Salifu Sakibu; the Western Regional Chairman, Mallam Yakubu Tahir; the Ashanti Regional Organiser, Arimeyao Ali; Volta Regional Secretary, Oliver Ganaku; Bono Regional Secretary, Mr Abdul Samed Nurideen and the National Women’s Organiser, Ms Hidaya S. Ibrahim.