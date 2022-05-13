Scrap petroleum taxes to ease hardships of Ghanaians — Tawiah Boateng

A former Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng, has appealed to the government to scrap taxes on petroleum products.
That, according to him, would help alleviate the economic hardship of Ghanaians.
He said the current hardship was derailing the efforts of citizens, especially traders, business owners and ordinary Ghanaians.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic last Monday, Mr Boateng indicated that it was the duty of the government to make the people feel better and happy, devoid of economic difficulties.
He said the recent surge in the prices of petroleum products at the pumps had negatively affected owners of transport businesses and, therefore, called on the government to scrap the recent increase in the energy sector levies.
Mr Boateng said it was about time the government did the needful to salvage the situation.
He stated that traders, as well as business owners, were crying because the current situation was affecting their income.
Transport fares
On the increment of transport fares, Mr Boateng pointed out that very soon the transport fares would be increased again to further make passengers uncomfortable of travelling to their various destinations.
"Government must listen to the suffering Ghanaians and come to their aid to reduce their burden.
"You are supposed to be concerned about the people because it is the people that brought you to power," he said.
On reorganisation of the party, Mr Boateng said the NDC had concluded its outreach programme at various constituencies and regions.
He said it was as a result of the work being undertaken that was why the party was still solid on the ground.
Mr Boateng further indicated that all party members should exercise patience and wait for the right time the national executive would come out with a date for the party’s primaries.
The NDC, he explained, was ready and poised to win power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election to restore the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians.