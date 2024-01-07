3 years after tragic events in Election 2020, you've not 'uttered a word of sympathy' - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s Constitutional Day broadcast in which he said Mr Mahama has not congratulated him three years after his election victory in 2020.

In a post on social media, Mr Mahama said it was "unconscionable" that three years after tragic events in Election 2020, President Akufo-Addo has also not “uttered even a word of sympathy.”

“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power”, Mr Mahama wrote.

There were some disturbances in the Techiman South constituency of the Bono East Region during the 2020 elections.

The incident resulted in the firing of gunshots following an intervention by the security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

It resulted in some injuries and the death of two people.

Akufo-Addo's condemnation in 2020

President Akufo-Addo in his victory speech in 2020 condemned the violence recorded at Techiman and another one at Odododiodoo during the 2020 general elections and said it should not repeat itself again.

Delivering his victory speech, President Akufo-Addo said the country must work to avoid the repetition of such events in future.

"I condemn in no uncertain terms the isolated incidents of post-electoral violence in Odododiodio and Techiman that led to a few regrettable deaths."

"May their souls rest in peace. We must work to avoid the repetition of such events in future," President Akufo-Addo said in December 2020.

Constitutional Day broadcast

In his broadcast to the nation ahead of the Constitutional Day, January 7, 2024, President Akufo-Addo said by common consent, all well-meaning Ghanaians have agreed that the democratic form of governance is the most preferable, and all must do everything possible to guarantee the longevity of the 4th Republic.

President Akufo-Addo said all stakeholders, that is the Electoral Commission, the political parties and their leaders, the electorate and citizenry, should work to assure the consolidation of Ghanaian democracy, and help the country maintain the pride of place on the continent as a model of democracy in Africa.

At the end of it all, he said, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation.

It was at that juncture that, President Akufo-Addo said, "on a lighter note, three (3) years on, I am still waiting for my main opponent [John Mahama] in the 2020 elections to congratulate me on my victory.

It is in reaction to lighter note of no congratulations after three years that Mr Mahama on his part, is also saying that, "On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power”

