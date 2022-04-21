In politics, what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments - Gabby on Okoe-Boye's appointment

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, founder of the public policy think tank, Danquah Institute (DI), has reacted to Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye's appointment as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and inadvertently referred to the appointment as recognition for hard work and how Okoe-Boye handles himself politically.
In a tweet Thursday evening [April 21, 2022] after Dr Okoe-Boye's appointment letter was circulated, Mr Otchere-Darko, a legal practitioner, who practiced journalism for a number of years as a majority shareholder and Editor-in-Chief of The Statesman newspaper stated: “In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments.”
Mr Otchere-Darko is an active voice against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its regimes.
"I keep telling party [NPP] loyalists, especially the younger ones, who come to me with tears over lack of recognition or those who come feeling eternally wounded by disappointments. My message to them is this: “In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments,” Mr Otchere-Darko tweeted.
I keep telling party loyalists, especially the younger ones, who come to me with tears over lack of recognition or those who come feeling eternally wounded by disappointments. My message to them is this: “In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments.” pic.twitter.com/N12UWboW2O— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) April 21, 2022
Dr Okoe-Boye served as a Deputy Minister of Health in President Akufo-Addo's first term in office.
He was the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku in Accra from January 2017 to January 2021. He lost a bid to retain his seat and was also not re-appointed as a deputy minister.
He is a medical doctor whose current appointment, in pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), takes effect from May 3, 2022.
A letter from the Office of President, dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare congratulated Dr Okoe Boye for his appointment and asked him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days.
If accepted, Dr Okoe-Boye will be taking over from Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby as CEO of the NHIA, responsible for running the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
Related: Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye appointed NHIA boss
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh