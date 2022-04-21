fbpx

In politics, what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments - Gabby on Okoe-Boye's appointment

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, founder of the public policy think tank, Danquah Institute (DI), has reacted to Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye's appointment as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and inadvertently referred to the appointment as recognition for hard work and how Okoe-Boye handles himself politically.

In a tweet Thursday evening [April 21, 2022] after Dr Okoe-Boye's appointment letter was circulated, Mr Otchere-Darko, a legal practitioner, who practiced journalism for a number of years as a majority shareholder and Editor-in-Chief of The Statesman newspaper stated: “In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments.”

Mr Otchere-Darko is an active voice against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its regimes.

"I keep telling party [NPP] loyalists, especially the younger ones, who come to me with tears over lack of recognition or those who come feeling eternally wounded by disappointments. My message to them is this: “In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments,” Mr Otchere-Darko tweeted.

Dr Okoe-Boye served as a Deputy Minister of Health in President Akufo-Addo's first term in office.

He was the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku in Accra from January 2017 to January 2021. He lost a bid to retain his seat and was also not re-appointed as a deputy minister.

He is a medical doctor whose current appointment, in pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), takes effect from May 3, 2022.

A letter from the Office of President, dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare congratulated Dr Okoe Boye for his appointment and asked him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days.

If accepted, Dr Okoe-Boye will be taking over from Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby as CEO of the NHIA, responsible for running the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

