Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye appointed NHIA boss

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, a former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku in Accra and a medical doctor, has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
His appointment takes effect from May 3, 2022.
His appointment is in pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).
A letter from the Office of President, dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare congratulated Dr Okoe Boye for his appointment and asked him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days.
If accepted, Dr Okoe-Boye will be taking over from Dr Lydia Dsane Selby as CEO of the NHIA, responsible for running the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
Profile of Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye
Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye served as a Deputy Minister of Health in President Akufo-Addo's first term in office.
He is a licensed medical practitioner who holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
He also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.
Dr Oko-Boye had his house job at the Ghana Health Service from 2009 to 2012. He then continued as a Medical Officer in the same Institution for four years.
Currently, he is a Physician at Lekma Hospital, a government health facility located at Teshie.
