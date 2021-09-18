I support the President's nomination - Adjei Sowah reacts to Odododiodoo MMDCE protests

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has condemned protests against the reported nomination of a new Mayor.
In a statement denouncing any form of protest in his name, Mr Sowah urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the President's nominations.
“I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name. As responsible citizens, we should recognise the president’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed,” the statement said.
He added: “I totally support all the president’s nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country. I take this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially the NPP party faithful, to support His Excellency the President’s nominations.”
News of replacement
Multiple reports on news portals last Friday suggested that Mr Sowah was to be replaced by Madam Elizabeth Sackey, a former deputy regional minister for the Greater Accra region.
In reaction to those reports and the expected announcement of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) tomorrow, some youth in the Odododiodio Constituency embarked on a protest today.
“As a true grass root [sic] and a loyalist of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah delivered Greater Accra against all odds by winning 21 seats as regional secretary in the 2016 elections, a portfolio he had held for two terms running. His appointment and having received a 100% confirmation on 24 March 2017 didn’t come as a fluke," a statement issued by the youth said.
“Adjei Sowah has always prioritised sanitation which has long been an issue in Accra, at the nexus of public safety, public health, the informal economy (which employs about 75% of Accra’s residents) and emissions contributing to climate change. He’s constantly emphasised inclusivity and equity, which remains as his core work.
“He has been aligned to Accra’s development and [has aligned the city’s] budget framework to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) [which] has helped to maintain principles amid this COVID-19 pandemic. Under his tenure, Accra has committed to publishing a Voluntary Local Review (VLR) to report on the progress towards equity and sustainability, which is a first of its kind,” the statement said.
Arrests
Meanwhile, the Police have arrested four persons for allegedly causing public disorder at Jamestown during the "unlawful" protest.
The Police in a statement said: "The four, Salaami Abubakari, 36; Daniel Opare Oman,43; Edward Holm, 38 and Daniel Clottey, 41 years the ringleaders, led scores of people to allegedly block a road at Jamestown by burning car tyres, further creating a sense of fear and disorder".
"Preliminary investigations suggest the unlawful protest was in response to the widely circulated list of potential Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES).
"The Police Administration strongly cautions any individual or group of persons who intend to unlawfully assemble and cause mayhem over the publication of the prospective MMDCEs list or any other matter, to immediately abandon such plans or face the law".