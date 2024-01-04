I am God sent to break NPP, NDC duopoly - Samuel Ankrah, independent presidential aspirant

Kwame Larweh Politics Jan - 04 - 2024 , 08:26

Samuel Ankrah, who has expressed interest to lead Ghana as president and hoping to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate has told Graphic Online that he has the capability to tackle the myriad of problems bedeviling Ghana.

Speaking to Graphic Business's Kwame Larweh in Accra on Wednesday [Jan 3], Ankrah said this year’s presidential election will be a defining moment for Ghana’s political future.

He described his emergence as God sent to help break the duopoly of the NPP and NDC.

“I made this decision fully aware of the potential challenges it may pose for my lifestyle, family, personal security, and business interests. But I place myself on the altar of service to Ghana today, responding to the call to serve my motherland with all my strength, expertise, and experience gained as a trained leader,” he said in an interview in Accra on Wednesday.

He introduced himself as an investment banker, global business strategist, and development economist and said he was capable of tackling the myriad of problems bedeviling Ghana.

“My call to duty is a result of my love for the country and I'm passionate about the wellbeing of the people of Ghana”. He stated.

He said his movement ‘The Alternative Force for Action’ (AFA), is geared towards providing for the needs and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“Our objective is to help build a Ghana that works for everyone irrespective of their gender, tribe, profession, religious or political affiliation”.

He said his 10 point agenda will be to provide affordable housing, healthcare, education, food, fuel, transportation, sound economic policies, job creation, efficient government machinery and favourable business environment.

“This agenda will be delivered through the rule of law, dependable justice delivery system, public safety, robust national security infrastructure, selfless and transparent governance, realistic and value for money procurement practices, credible credit reference system, an equitable revenue generation and recovery system, meritocracy, selfless service and pragmatism,” he noted.

He indicated he was aware of the huge challenges he faces from the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP who are well organised and have a national presence but said he was not perturbed and ready to fight for Ghanaians for an economic freedom.

He charged Ghanaians to make the right decision on December 7 and choose a different candidate.