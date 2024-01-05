Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama appointed CEO of Students Loan Trust Fund

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 05 - 2024 , 08:26

Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund.

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in a letter dated January 2, 2024 informed Mr Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama about the appointment.

The letter stated: “Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the Students Loan Trust Fund Act, 2011 (Act 820),(as amended) I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund (the "Fund") pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

APPOINTMENT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF STUDENTS LOAN TRUST FUND

Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the Students Loan Trust Fund Act, 2011 (Act 820),(as amended) I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund (the "Fund") pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.

Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter.

Please accept the President's best wishes.