Adwoa Safo eyes another term despite "flaws" in 2023; calls for unity after NPP primaries

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 05 - 2024 , 15:58

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, expressed optimism about securing another term after diligently serving her constituents for eleven years.

Despite acknowledging flaws in her performance during 2023, she believes these won't hinder her re-election bid.

Speaking to journalists on January 3, 2024, in Accra, Mrs. Safo acknowledged her 2023 shortcomings, attributing them to "things beyond my control."

However, she highlighted the unwavering support of Dome-Kwabenya residents, emphasizing, "There is a saying that in your suffering, that is where you get to know your loved ones. The good people of Dome-Kwabenya have shown me love, and I will continue to serve them."

Confident in her track record and future plans, Mrs. Safo stated, "I have served my constituents diligently for almost three terms, and that is why they are still urging me on to go for another term. I am hopeful that the delegates will rally behind me by voting massively for me on January 27, 2024. I will never disappoint them."

Addressing concerns voiced by some constituency executives, Mrs. Safo maintained her focus on her goals for both the party and the people. She urged unity and collaboration, saying, "The task ahead of us is not easy, and I will urge all Dome-Kwabenya NPP members and party enthusiasts to remain united, rally behind me, and together, let us work to deliver more for our people."

Mrs. Safo faces two challengers in the upcoming NPP primaries: Mike Oquaye Jnr, who previously lost to her twice, and Madam Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma. She appears on the ballot as number two (2).