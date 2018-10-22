Goosie, Gt Accra NDC executives confer

A flag bearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh has started his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region with a meeting with the regional executive members of the party in Accra.
The meeting was to offer an opportunity for Mr Tanoh and his team to apprise the regional top hierarchy of the purpose of the tour and also to sell to them the message of his campaign dubbed the “Rising Together Tour”.
The tour which begun on Friday is to afford Mr Tanoh the opportunity to canvass for votes in a bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential elections.
The Greater Accra regional tour follows his six-day successful tour of parts of the Volta Region during which he had engagements with party faithful and delegates in that region.
Even though the meeting with the regional executive members of the party was not opened to the media, there were opening remarks during which the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Joseph Ade Coker urged all aspirants to endeavour to call on the regional hierarchy before embarking on their tour of the region.
Ensuring coherence and unity
The reason for such an arrangement, according to Mr Ade Coker, was to ensure coherence and orderliness, as well as giving every aspirant a level playing field so that in the event of any challenge, the regional executive members would be in an informed position to offer the necessary support.
Beyond that, he said it was also necessary for the party’s executive members in the region to be abreast of the vision and mission of every aspirant.
Addressing the media after the closed-door meeting with the regional executive members, Mr Tanoh said it was a fruitful meeting during which he told them about his agenda of recapturing the grassroots and invest in them by means of empowering them to be a strong force for the agenda ahead.
Mr Tanoh said he explained to them that with the party’s current state in opposition, there was the need for all to contribute and execute a seamless agenda of the party, underpinned by the values of probity, accountability, social justice and development.
Goosie’s outlook
He also touched on the need to rebuild trust in the party, saying there has never been an occasion where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won an election in the country but that it was the NDC that had lost on those occasions, thereby stressing the need for the party to rebuild trust with the people, especially those the grassroots.
“This is because a social democratic party is a party for the ordinary people and we have to work seriously at re-establishing the broken bonds with the grassroots,” he said.
He said popular democracy, which was the anchor of the NDC, had led the country