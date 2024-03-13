Rally behind Mahama for victory in 2024 — Leslie Tamakloe

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 13 - 2024

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, has called on the rank and file of the party to rally behind the flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to secure victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

In a congratulatory message to the flag bearer, Mr Tamakloe, who was tipped to be a running mate to Mr Mahama for the 2024 presidential election, urged the party faithful to unite for victory.

Mr Tamakloe, who is also the Founder of Internet Ghana, an Information and Technology firm, commended the party's Council of Elders, as well as the National Executive Committee, for the important constitutional role they played in the process.

“I remain committed to working assiduously with the flag bearer, running mate and the entire NDC party towards a successful campaign and victory in the forthcoming 2024 general election," he stated.

NDC PROFORUM

In a similar gesture, the NDC Professionals Forum (PROFORUM), an umbrella of professionals of various fields affiliated and accredited by the NDC, has pledged to do all within its power to mobilise Ghanaian professionals to ensure victory for the party.

“There is no doubt Ghana at 67 is a far cry from the Ghana we all want and that the announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general election promises to put Ghana into a mature and tested pair of hands,” a statement signed and issued by its President,Sam Pee Yalley said.

A pair, the statement maintained, exudes confidence to the teaming women, youth, academia and all well-meaning Ghanaians.

The choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, according to the PROFORUM, was obvious not because she was a consummate individual with high integrity and sincerity, but also as a woman who opened the door for all women and professionals to rise to contribute to reviving the troubled and ailing country.

“This is because Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is decent, honest, has enviable integrity, very upright, highly respected,” it explained.

“We unanimously congratulate you and assure you that as a golden member of PROFORUM, we avail to you and His Excellency the former President the many diverse repertoires of the human resource the Forum commands.

“We also wish to thank former President John Dramani Mahama for answering the call of all well-meaning Ghanaians with the selection of Naana,” it said and added that “for the past four years, Naana has worked so hard to endear herself to the rank and file of the party.”