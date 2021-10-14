PNC endorses anti-LGBTQI+ bill

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has endorsed the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.
It said the bill had come at the right time not only to save the health system but more importantly protect the country’s cherished family values.
The bill seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.
The PNC’s support for the bill brings to five the number of political parties which have openly supported the bill. The rest are the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the All People’s Congress (APC). The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is opposed to the bill.
Anti-LGBTQ+
Speaking to the Daily Graphic last Tuesday, the General Secretary of the PNC, Ms Janet Nabla, said guaranteeing LGBTQI+ rights was dangerous to Ghana's health sector since the effect would put so much burden on the economy.
She, therefore, kicked against the practice and urged Parliament to pass the bill.
“A poor country such as ours, are we prepared to handle the health complications of homosexuals? How about the spread of STDs?” she asked.
Ms Nabla said the Ghana AIDS Commission had attributed the activities of the LGBTQI+ as one of the main drivers in the spread of HIV/AIDS.
Weak arguments
Ms Nabla said listening to those against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, the PNC found their arguments very weak and unacceptable.
She wondered if those against the bill would wish their relations to be members of the LGBTQI+ group.
“The truth is that the activities of the LGBTQI+ practitioners have the tendency to destroy the country, especially the youth just like narcotic drug dealers.
“Their activities have repercussions on our health system; we would start having complications that are alien to our health facilities,” she said
Ms Nabla further indicated that the claim that the human rights privileges of LGBTQI+ members would be violated fell flat before Ghana’s Constitution which criminalises their conduct.
She,therefore, urged Parliament to pass the bill with quickly to safeguard the cherished Ghanaian cultural values and heritage.