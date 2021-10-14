Entreat govt to probe election 2020 deaths- Mahama urges Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to add its voice to calls for the government to carry out proper investigations into the death of eight persons during the 2020 general election.
That, he said, would make it possible for the government to compensate the families of those who lost their lives, as well as the injured.
Mr Mahama made the call when he addressed the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua last Tuesday.
The former President was on a one-day thank you visit to the Eastern Region to show appreciation for the number of votes the NDC garnered in the region during the 2020 general election.
Innocent lives
He told the House that it was regrettable that innocent Ghanaians exercising their franchise should lose their lives in the course of discharging their democratic right.
According to Mr Mahama, he had never witnessed such a violent election since 1992 and, therefore, called on the government to expedite action on the unfortunate disturbances to bring the perpetrators to book, as well as compensate relatives of those who died and those who were injured.
On the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West Wugon by-election, Mr Mahama described it as well-orchestrated and a rehearsal for the 2020 general election.
"We were not surprised that for the first time in our history such a number of innocent people should be killed in an election", Mr Mahama stated.
Security
On security, Mr Mahama expressed concern about the insecurity situation in the country.
He said there was growing insecurity in the country due to lack of job opportunities among the teeming youth.
The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakitey II, who is also the Kono of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, advised political parties to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and name calling.
"We all need peace and tranquility in the country and ,therefore, it is incumbent on all and sundry to work towards ensuring that we continue to stay united,” he stated.
Nene Sakitey thanked Mr Mahama and his entourage for the visit to the House.