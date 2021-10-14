Apasera, Danibaah withdraw case against Nabla, 17 others - New suit to be filed next week

The leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr David Apasera and the party’s chairman, Mr Moses Danibaah, have filed a notice to discontinue their suit against the General Secretary of the party, Ms Janet Nabla and 17 others.
“Please take notice that the plaintiffs herein wholly discontinue the instant action against all defendants with liberty to re-apply,” the notice filed on October 8, 2021, stated.
Messrs Apasera and Danibaah initiated the legal action following internal wranglings in the party.
In the suit, the two leaders, among other reliefs, sought an order barring Ms Nabla from holding herself out as general secretary.
It also sought an order restraining Ms Nabla and Mr Bala Maikankan, who was elected as the acting National Chairman of the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Kumasi on September 7, 2021, from going to the PNC's national headquarters or having anything to do with the office.
The two leaders also prayed the court to declare all decisions at the said NEC meeting on September 7, 2021 null, void and of no legal basis.
It was at the said NEC meeting that Messrs Danibaah and Apasera were removed from office as national chairman and leader, respectively.
When contacted, Ms Nabla confirmed that the Messrs Apasera and Danibaah had indeed discontinued the case in court.
On his part, Mr Apasera explained that the suit was discontinued on technical grounds.
He, however, said a new suit would be filed next week for the case to take its full course.
He explained that discontinuing a case did not mean the end of the case and that was why in the notice of discontinuation, it was stated categorically that “with liberty to re-apply”.
