MP builds constituency office in Tumu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, has built an office in Tumu to keep in touch with the constituents.
The construction of the office, which began in the early part of 2021, forms part of measures put in place to enable the MP to interact with the constituents to promote development.
At the inauguration programme in Tumu last Friday, the MP pledged to run an open administration which would ensure smooth development of the constituency.
Serve constituents
Mr Issahaku said although he was an MP on the ticket of the NPP, he was there to serve all in the constituency and stressed the need for unity of purpose to develop the area.
He appealed to all constituents to join hands to build Tumu to be a safe haven for investors to relocate to the area for job creation.
"This office is open to the public. My secretariat will be here and even if I’m in Accra, whoever has an issue must not hesitate to come to the office to complain. Officers will always be here to receive complaints on my behalf during my absence. I am also accompanying it with a radio station and you can see the mast, which is almost completed. Very soon Sissalas will be getting a standard radio station that will match every radio station in Ghana and it’s going to be one of the best in the North with a wide coverage,” he added.
Unity
He thanked the leaders and the people of the area for their continuous unity despite their differences in politics and described himself as a worthy representative of the people who participates actively in the discourse of Parliament and on weekly basis gets in touch with the constituents.
“For one year I have visited all the heads of departments, visited most of the communities more than twice and acquainted myself with their needs and how I can be of support," he said.
On the provision of a farm mechanisation centre, the MP promised it would be done this year and asked the constituents to remain positive.
“There are things that I have been able to do in different fronts either by myself, common fund or through lobbying, which included interventions in the educational sector where I chose to extend a lot of support to increase the human resource base of the constituency,” he said.
The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, who inaugurated the office, described the project as a novelty that needed to be emulated by other Members of Parliament in the region. Source: GNA